$364K Raised

At the 17th Annual Radiothon on DECEMBER 17th - 18th, COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON KKBQ Country (THE NEW 93Q), KTHT Classic Country (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1), and KHPT/KGLK Classic Rock (106.9/107.5 HOUSTON'S EAGLE), in partnership with THE GODDARD SCHOOL raised $364,540 to benefit TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL (TCH). The marathon broadcast featured interviews with TCH doctors, patients, and their families, encouraging Houstonians to donate to TCH. Funds raised will directly benefit pediatric research, patient care, and education.

"After the crazy year we’ve had, it’s more important than ever for our stations to do everything within our power to give back to our communities,” said CMG /HOUSTON Director of Operations, JOHNNY CHIANG. “And thanks to our loyal and generous listeners, we did just that! I couldn’t be prouder of our fans and the incredibly hard-working team members of THE NEW 93Q, HOUSTON'S EAGLE, and COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1.”

