Entercom Commits $1 Million To Local Businesses

ENTERCOM announced TODAY a $1 Million commitment to locally owned businesses in the cities and towns where their employers live and work. The company will contribute to local restaurants, arts, and charitable organizations.

Corporate Communications and PR MANAGER David Heim said, "This will be an employee-led initiative, designed for employees to support local businesses in their communities. ENTERCOM will disperse the $1 million in the form of gift certificates to all full-time employees, redeemable at various establishments selected by the Company’s market managers and corporate leaders."

In a letter sent to chosen establishments and organizations, ENTERCOM President, Chairman and CEO, DAVID FIED said, "We have designated your organization as a recipient of some of those funds. Each of you is such an important part of the vibrancy of life in our local communities. One of our leaders will be reaching out shortly to provide further information and arrange to purchase gift cards or tickets. We will be passing those along to members of our team who will be using them to further support your restaurants or organizations in the months ahead. We look forward to better times ahead and wish you all the best for a prosperous 2021."

