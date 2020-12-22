Frank Zappa Beer

The ZAPPA TRUST and SAN DIEGO-based DUCKFOOT BREWERY CO. have teamed up to launch a new FRANK ZAPPA tribute beer, "Why Does It Hurt When IPA?" set to debut on FRANK ZAPPA’s birthday, DECEMBER 21st.

It’s brewed with ZAPPA hops, SIMCOE and CASCADE. The WEST COAST-style IPA has notes of passion fruit, spice and grapefruit (a favorite of FRANK ZAPPA’s) with a clean and dry finish. The can features never-before-published photos of FRANK which pair nicely with the beer itself. In addition, the label explains more, “The ZAPPA hop, like the man, has a hugely eclectic style. Published flavor notes have ranged from passion fruit, mint, spicy, savory, fruity cereal, and uh...purple. (Try the beer, you’ll get it). Just like FRANK, this hop is one of a kind and awesome.”

You can order Why Does It Hurt When IPA? by visiting ZappaBrew.com. The beer is offered solely in the U.S. as a six-pack only at $4.99 per beer, plus a flat rate of $25 shipping. There is a limit of two six packs per customer (with the shipping rate of $25).

The beer, which like many things ZAPPA, came about through a personal connection. DUCKFOOT co-founder, MATT DELVECCHIO, a ZAPPA fan from the age of six, is a longtime friend of ZAPPA PLAYS ZAPPA touring musician PETE GRIFFIN, who made the intro to the family.

Commented AHMET ZAPPA, “Our new friends (but they feel like old friends) at DUCK FOOT BREWING CO. are making a delicious new brew using the ZAPPA hop. Stay home, be safe and enjoy 'Why Does It Hurt When IPA?' responsibly. All the ZAPPA TRUSTproceeds from this batch will go to support the music community in need. Music is the best!”

Added DUCK FOOT BREWING CO. Head Quack MATT DELVECCHIO, “We are so beyond thrilled to be making a beer for one of our favorite musicians of all time."

Look for AHMET and the DUCK FOOT BREWING CO. team to do an online meeting in the new year to discuss everything about the beer and take questions from fans around the world.

'Why Does It Hurt When IPA?' comes at the end of a busy year for ZAPPA. Beyond the releases of "THE MOTHERS 1970" and "HALLOWEEN '81" earlier in the year, last month saw the debut of the long-awaited ALEX WINTER documentary, “ZAPPA," accompanied by the surprise digital release of the corresponding ZAPPA Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a 68-track soundtrack available to stream and download now via ZAPPA RECORDS/UME. “ZAPPA” is now available everywhere in the U.S. from MAGNOLIA PICTURES.

