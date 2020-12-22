Helping Veteran Families

COX MEDIA GROUP WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA KISS WISH program, in partnership with THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE, fulfilled the CHRISTMAS lists of ten deservings, ATLANTA-area military veterans families. Donations were received from MONTLICK & ASSOCIATES, T-MOBILE, PUBLIX, and KISS 104.1 listeners.



“The generosity and gifts provided by the ATLANTA community helped ten veteran families to share a joyous CHRISTMAS during a difficult time.”, stated THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE CEO/President SCOTT JOHNSON, “We are thankful to be partnering again with KISS 104.1 for the KISS WISH program and making a positive impact for veteran families across GEORGIA.”



“It’s an honor to help provide for these families at CHRISTMAS time. To our sponsors, staff, and especially our listeners, a BIG thank you from KISS 104.1,” said WALR, Director of Branding and Programming TERRI AVERY.



