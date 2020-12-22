Davis

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has appointment ANDREW DAVIS EVP/Global Chief Human Resources Officer reported by VARIETY. NEW YORK based, DAVIS will report to SONY MUSIC GROUP Chairman ROB STRINGER and Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT COO KEVIN KELLEHER. DAVIS will lead SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT’s global human resources, talent acquisition, talent management, compensation, and benefits, as well as organizational development across the Company’s global operations.

