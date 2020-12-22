-
Narada Michael Walden Foundation’s 'Music In The Air' 24th Annual Holiday Jam
The NARADA MICHAEL WALDEN FOUNDATION’s 24th annual “MUSIC IN THE AIR - HOLIDAY JAM” is a virtual celebration in support of children's music education. The free virtual event will stream on three nights, DECEMBER 24TH-26TH, 6p (PT)/ 9p (ET).
The show will be a retrospective of previous Holiday Jams and the world premiere of a brand-new CHRISTMAS song from NARADA featuring the FOUNDATION SINGERS.
Sponsorships and donations are accepted here.