Holiday Jam

The NARADA MICHAEL WALDEN FOUNDATION’s 24th annual “MUSIC IN THE AIR - HOLIDAY JAM” is a virtual celebration in support of children's music education. The free virtual event will stream on three nights, DECEMBER 24TH-26TH, 6p (PT)/ 9p (ET).

The show will be a retrospective of previous Holiday Jams and the world premiere of a brand-new CHRISTMAS song from NARADA featuring the FOUNDATION SINGERS.

Sponsorships and donations are accepted here.

