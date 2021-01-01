iHeart

Effective JANUARY 1st, 2021, JORDAN FASBENDER will be promoted from IHEARTMEDIA's Deputy General Counsel to EVP/General Counsel and Secretary. FASBENDER will report to IHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and COO/CFO/President RICH BRESSLER. She succeeds PAUL MCNICOL, Who intends to retire at the end of 2021. He will remain EVP, providing counsel to the company’s senior management and ensuring a seamless transition.

In her new role, FASBENDER will oversee all legal functions for IHEARTMEDIA’s divisions and multiplatform assets, 860 stations in 160 markets; IHEART PODCAST; IHEARTRADIO APP; and live events, IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS and IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR. In addition, she will oversee government affairs, business affairs, compliance, regulatory, and governance functions and will be responsible for operations and transactions, securities, intellectual property, litigation, and privacy.

“JORDAN is a proven and effective leader whose extensive legal, corporate governance, and media and entertainment industry expertise makes her the perfect person to succeed PAUL MCNICOL as our General Counsel,” said PITTMAN. “We look forward to JORDAN taking on this new leadership role and joining the executive leadership team as we continue our momentum as the number one audio company in the U.S.”



PITTMAN continued, “PAUL MCNICOL has played an integral role in IHEARTMEDIA’s successful transformation from a traditional media company to a 21st-century media company. We appreciate PAUL’s steady hand, expert guidance, insight, and advice; his strong leadership through our financial restructuring and emergence process; and his leadership through a number of strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives for the company. We’re grateful that he will continue to work closely with us as Executive Vice President.”



“I am proud to take on this new role at IHEART as the company continues to lead the audio space in a variety and new and innovative ways,” said FASBENDER. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from PAUL, and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners, our impressive array of assets and platforms, and our talented legal team to lead our legal efforts as iHeart continues to flourish.”

FASBENDER joined IHEARTMEDIA in July 2019 from TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, where she most recently served as VP/Associate General Counsel and then as SVP/Associate General Counsel. Previously, FASBENDER was an associate at WEIL, GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP.

