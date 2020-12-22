CARES ACT

The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM), ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE (ARA), MUSIC ARTISTS COALITION (MAC), NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI), RECORDING ACADEMY, RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA), SAG-AFTRA, and SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA (SONA) issued the following statement on the passage of the omnibus bill.

“This legislation is a much-needed lifeline for so many in the music industry who have faced loss and uncertainty for far too long through no fault of their own. We are very grateful for the extension of vital CARES ACT benefits, including PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE, and the inclusion of the SAVE OUR STAGES ACT, which will make billions of dollars in grants available to venues and live entertainment workers who have been unable to do their jobs for months. We are also thrilled by the inclusion of a dedicated $100 weekly benefit for mixed earners. Simply put, these relief provisions will save lives and livelihoods, and they are a substantial step on the road to recovery.

“We also welcome the inclusion of consensus-driven intellectual property reforms in the omnibus bill. The COPYRIGHT ALTERNATIVE IN SMALL-CLAIMS ENFORCEMENT ACT (CASE) and PROTECT LAWFUL STREAMING ACT (PLSA) will strengthen creators’ ability to protect their works against infringement online and promote a safer, fairer digital environment, which is particularly needed as the arts struggle to survive the pandemic. We look forward to continuing our work to provide greater relief for the AMERICAN creative community.”

« see more Net News