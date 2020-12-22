Merry Little Christmas Benefits 15 Atlanta Families

COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5)/ATLANTA announced TODAY it's 5th Annual "Tad & Drex's Merry Little Christmas" helped fifteen area famililies in need. The ATLANTA area families had their CHRISTMAS lists fullfilled with donations from local sponsors and B 98.5 listners.

Morning hosts TAD LEMIRE, DREX RENER and KARA LEIGH asked B98.5 listeners to nominate families in need who deserved a “Merry Little Christmas.” Every family had a special story including battles with cancer, a home fire and overcoming an abusive situation, and each story shed light on toll that 2020 has taken on so many families.

IRENE KIEWEG, Vice President, T-MOBILE, B98.5's sponsoring partner, said, "Far too many families in ATLANTA and across the country are falling on hard times this year so this holiday season unfortunately may not be easy. Even as the perfect gift is that spent with loved ones, T-MOBILE is beyond delighted to help make this holiday even more special and memorable for these local children and families by helping to fulfill their CHRISTMAS wish lists.”

Senior Director of Operations at CMG ATLANTA CHRIS EAGAN, added, “This year it was more important than ever to make sure we did our part to provide a great CHRISTMAS for fifteen ATLANTA families. This program always means so much to our listeners, and this year it meant even more."

Read all about the 2020 "Merry Little Christmas" families here.

