Music Has Value Fund Provides $10,000 Grants For Music Education

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) announced TODAY (12/22) the first five recipients of the 15 who will receive a grant through the company's MUSIC HAS VALUE FUND. To celebrate the label’s historic 15-year success, BMLG President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA and his wife, SANDI BORCHETTA, who is BMLG’s SVP/Creative, announced the launch of a grant fund for 501c3 non-profit music schools and organizations, awarding 15 recipients with $10,000 grants.

TODAY the first five organizations to receive a grant were announced:

• CHATTANOOGA, TN’S CHATTANOOGA BOYS CHOIR

• TACOMA, WA’S TED BROWN MUSIC OUTREACH

• HIGLEY, AZ’S UNITED SOUND

• BOSTON’S EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC

• OKLAHOMA CITY’S EL SISTEMA OKLAHOMA

SCOTT BORCHETTA, who founded the label group, said, “When we set out on this journey a little over 15 years ago, the mission was the same then as it is now - find great artists and make great music. Music comes at us from all corners in all shapes and all sizes. SANDI and I feel the responsibility to continue to enable opportunities for all students to experience music-making, whether it’s the sheer joy of just doing it... all the way to successful recording artist. These first five recipients of MHV grants all have a unique take, and challenge, to carry out this mission. We applaud them and proudly support them.”

The first five recipients were surprised during a ZOOM call with the BORCHETTAS, which can be viewed and downloaded here.

