94.9 MIXfm's Greg & Mere



LOTUS AC KMXC (94.9 Mix - FM)/TUSCON announced TODAY the wrap of a trifecta of holiday events by GREG & MERE IN THE MORNING. The pair started by leading an all-day "Thanksgiving Harvest," remote broadcast from a SAM'S CLUB parking lot on NOVEMBER 19th to help THE COMMUNITY FOOD BANK OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA raise over 10,000 lbs. of food and more than $93,000!

Just two weeks later, GREG and MERE held their ninth annual, two-day "MIX-Miracles Radiothon" benefitting CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITAL, TMC FOR CHILDREN, which raised over $106,000 to care for sick and injured kids.

And knowing there was more need and more good to be shared, GREG and MERE partnered with local producer, KHRIS DODGE ENTERTAINMENT for "In The Christmas Mood," 12 days of online performances featuring local stars in a safe, responsible way to spread some holiday cheer AND raise money for out of work performers and stage hands (through non-profit, MUSICALLY FED).

GREG said, "Since we can't do the usual holiday shows or Christmas parties, we needed a little Christmas . . . online!" MERE added, "Plus, it helps the people we love seeing and hearing in the clubs and theatres--'cause they're awesome!"

You can watch the daily performances here.

« see more Net News