Rowdy Yates

COMPASS MEDIA's ROWDY YATES has produced an hour-long retrospective of the Country artists that we’ve lost in 2020. It features the music of CHARLEY PRIDE, JOE DIFFIE, KENNY ROGERS, K.T. OSLIN, CHARLIE DANIELS and HAL KETCHUM, all of whom passed away in 2020.

The program is inventory free, fully produced in five individual segments, and offers four minutes for local advertising avails. The show can run any time, at no charge, through the end of the year.

Contact YATES directly for download instructions at rowdy@rowdyyates.com.

