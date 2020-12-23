The White Stripes

THE WHITE STRIPES posted a 90-minute YULE log video set to songs from the band’s recently released Greatest Hits compilation album — along with acoustic tracks, B-sides, and the band’s CHRISTMAS tune “Candy Cane Children.”

The video, directed by NOAH STERLING, features animated images, including a family sitting by the fire watching TV with pets (raccoons and a tame cougar), to shots of demons and a creepy figure readying dinner in its holiday-themed cave. Typically, the video features THE WHITE STRIPES' color code of black, white and red (and gray).

THE WHITE STRIPES previously released "Merry CHRISTMAS From THE WHITE STRIPES" back in 2010 in a limited red-vinyl edition of 333 copies, which featured “Candy Cane Children” along with a reading of “The Gift Of The Magi” and MEG WHITE singing an a cappella “Silent Night.”

THE WHITE STRIPES released their Greatest Hits album on COLUMBIA earlier this month with 26 songs from the band’s six albums, accompanied by several music videos and previously unreleased live performances. They also promoted the album with a crossword puzzle to reveal the compilation’s tracklist.

« see more Net News