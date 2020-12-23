Danny Wimmer Presents

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS & SIXTHMAN have announced a new partnership in 2022, combining world class talent with immersive festival experiences both companies have pioneered in their combined decades in business.

The brand new rock festival vacation will take 2500+ passionate music fans on a five-day cruise, FEBRUARY 16th through 21st, 2022, from MIAMI to the resort-like private island of HARVEST CAVE, BELIZE, where the ship will dock a full day and night for a rock festival on the beach. In addition to the island festival, the curated lineup (to be announced soon) will perform multiple sets across numerous stages on the ship and get interactive with guests during the days at sea.

Commented WIMMER, “We are excited to venture into our first international event in 2022. Joining forces with SIXTHMAN to create a concert at sea, plus a day-long festival on an exclusive island, we know this will be a vacation unlike anything our fans have ever experienced."

Added SIXTHMAN CEO ANTHONY DIAA, "Nothing fires the SIXTHMAN team up more than having the opportunity to super-serve fans on a vacation of a lifetime. The DWP team intensely lives and breathes rock culture, we couldn’t be more honored to join together with them to create an experience at sea and on sand that fans will never forget.”

NORWEGIAN PEARL will serve as the floating venue for this rock adventure, including 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments.

Prices for the cruise will be announced with the lineup, flexible payment options, and low deposits available.



Fans are encouraged to join the mailing list for more details and exclusive opportunities to pre-book at dwpsxmseatosand.com.

