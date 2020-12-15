Baka Boyz

THE BAKA BOYZ MIX SPECIAL is available to non-affiliates for a special NEW YEAR'S weekend, commercial-free.

This is an opportunity to sample the legendary mixes of THE BAKA BOYZ -- brothers NICK and ERIK VIDAL -- on the mic doing what they do best.

There will be two commercial-free versions of the show available to run anytime over the weekend. The HIP HOP MASTER MIX and THE ALL STAR HIT MIX designed for Top 40. Each of these run three hours and are available for NEW YEAR'S EVE weekend, DECEMBER 31st, JANUARY 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

For password access to the show, call LIANE SOUSA at (914) 310-3983 or lsousa@compassmedianetworks.com.

« back to Net News