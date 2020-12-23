Rolling Stone's Most Bizarre Country Christmas Songs

ROLLING STONE released its list of the "10 Most Bizarre Country Christmas Songs" on RollingStone.com on DECEMBER 19th, and artists like KENNY CHESNEY, TOBY KEITH and BRAD PAISLEY top the list.

The article introduced the list with this. "From JOHN DENVER’s buzz-killing 'Please, Daddy (Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas)' to CHESNEY’s SPF-light 'All I Want for Christmas Is A Real Good Tan,' these 10 twang-and-tinsel tunes are as off-the-wall as the gift you’ll receive from your one weird aunt. But at least you can always return that."

1. TOBY KEITH, "Hot Rod Sleigh"

2. BRAD PAISLEY, "Penguin, James Penguin"

3. NEWSONG, "The Christmas Shoes"

4. SUGARLAND, "Little Wood Guitar"

5. JEFF FOXWORTHY, "Redneck 12 Days Of Christmas"

6. KENNY CHESNEY, "All I Want For Christmas Is A Real Good Tan"

7. JOE DIFFIE, "Leroy The Redneck Reindeer"

8. JOHN DENVER, "Please, Daddy (Don't Get Drunk This Christmas)"

9. ELMO AND PATSY, "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer"

10. JOHN TRAVOLTA & OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, "I Think You Might Like It"

To read the full article and hear the songs click here.

