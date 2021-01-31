Recording Academy Announces Lifetime Achievment Recipients

The RECORDING ACADEMY announced YESTERDAY (12/22) the recipients of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Awards. GRANDMASTER FLASH & THE FURIOUS FIVE, LIONEL HAMPTON, MARILYN HORNE, SALT-N-PEPA, SELENA and TALKING HEADS will be honored on the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® on JANUARY 31st, 2021.

In addition, ED CHERNEY, BENNY GOLSON and KENNY "BABYFACE" EDMONDS are Trustees Award honorees; and DANIEL WEISS is the Technical GRAMMY® Award recipient.

The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording, while the Trustees Award honors such contributions in areas other than performance. The RECORDING ACADEMY's National Board of Trustees determines the honorees of both awards. Technical GRAMMY Award recipients are voted on by the ACADEMY's Producers & Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Chapter Committees, and are ratified by the ACADEMY's Trustees. The award is presented to individuals and companies who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording industry.

HARVEY MASON JR., Interim President/CEO of the RECORDING ACADEMY, said, "As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they've had in the music community regardless of genre. As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honoring this iconic group of music creators."

Due to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, more details about the special award presentation event will be announced at a later date.

