Leslie West, 'The Great Fatsby'

LESLIE WEST ne WEINSTEIN, the plus-sized guitarist of “MISSISSIPPI Queen” fame with his band MOUNTAIN, died on WEDNESDAY morning at 75. He had suffered cardiac arrest at his home near DAYTONA, FL, on MONDAY and was rushed to a hospital, where he never regained consciousness.

Released in 1970 on MOUNTAIN’s debut album, "Climbing!" “Mississippi Queen” was, according to ROLLING STONE, "two and a half minutes of boisterous bliss built around WEST's burly yowl and guitar blasts and drummer CORKY LAING’s completely unironic cowbell." The song became an anthem of the time, featured in soundtracks, TV shows and video game Guitar Hero III. WEST told GUITAR PLAYER in an invterview the song “has just everything you need to make it a winner. You’ve got the cowbell, the riff is pretty damn good, and it sounds incredible. It feels like it wants to jump out of your car radio. To me, it sounds like a big, thick milkshake. It’s rich and chocolatey. Who doesn’t love that?”

WEST was a giant among rock guitar gods, compared to ERIC CLAPTON, JIMMY PAGE and JIMI HENDRIX at their peaks. In 2011, EDDIE VAN HALEN told ROLLING STONE that WEST and DEEP PURPLE’s RITCHIE BLACKMORE were among his biggest influences:

Born LESLIE WEINSTEIN on OCTOBER 22nd, 1945, the gravel-voiced WEST grew up in the NEW YORK area as a founding member of the VAGRANTS, scoring two minor hits, “I Can’t Make a Friend” and a cover of OTIS REDDING’s “Respect” before WEST left the band.

With the help of CREAM producer and bass player FELIX PAPPALARDI, WEST made a solo album, "Mountain," which became the name of the band the two men formed.

MOUNTAIN was featured at the WOODSTOCK festival on the second day between CANNED HEAT and THE GRATEFUL DEAD.

“I think I had the most amplifiers of anybody there,” WEST told ROLLING STONE. “It was paralyzing because that stage, that setting, was some kind of natural amphitheater. The sound was so loud and shocking that I got scared. But once I started playing, I just kept going because I was afraid to stop.”

MOUNTAIN broke up in 1972, with WEST forming a power trio with MOUNTAIN drummer CORKY LAING and CREAM bassist JACK BRUCE. The group released three albums and sold out CARNEGIE HALL, but in 1974, WEST reformed MOUNTAIN for two more records.

WEST went solo with "The Great Fatsby," featuring “High Roller,” co-written by WEST with MICK JAGGER and KEITH RICHARDS; with JAGGER playing guitar on the track.

WEST’s health had been an issue, with a heroin addiction and diabetes, which had his right leg amputated. His weight continued to fluctuate over the years.

WEST moved to FLORIDA last month. He is survived by his wife JENNI MAURER; whom he married onstage at a WOODSTOCK 40th anniversary concert in 2009.

