Radiothon In Action

RED APPLE MEDIA News/Talk WLIR (TALKRADIO 107.1)/LONG ISLAND and News/Talk WABC/N.Y. raised more than $174,000 through their HOLIDAY RADIOTHON for the kids at COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER.

Donations from listeners continue to pour in via text, the stations’ websites and social media pages. All money raised will be used to benefit the children and families of the MEDICAL CENTER community, including improved life-saving care and equipment, pediatric research, child life services, and charitable cases.



RED APPLE MEDIA President CHAD LOPEZ commented, “We’re honored to partner with COHEN CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER again this year and to raise much-needed funds. We have the utmost respect for the team at this world-class pediatric hospital and are happy to bring some holiday cheer during this season of giving. Our hearts go out to each and every family with a child in the hospital during the holidays.”

