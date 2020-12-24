Gello Toy Drop

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Sports WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT collected 711 toy donations and $4,614 during the 2nd annual GELLO'S BIG TOP TOY DROP for the RONALD McDONALD HOUSE..

Morning personality GELLO broadcast his show live from LAFONTAINE KIA in DEARBORN, MI.

Commented BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP National Content/Director of DETROIT programming SCOTT JAMESON, “The season of giving became more important in 2020 with many struggling with the pandemic. Even with tough times in the MOTOR CITY, WMGC listeners stepped up and provided hundreds of toys for the kids at RONALD McDONALD HOUSE of DETROIT..”

« see more Net News