Women To Watch 2020

It's been a big year for change when it comes to women in media, and this year we've seen strong talent step into the spotlight and lead the charge. Over the past year, ALL ACCESS has featured talent from all aspects of the business to give women guidance and hope that gender equality and respect are possible.

2020's candidates showed courage and accomplishments in on-air roles, business roles, digital management roles, singer/songwriter roles etc. We've featured heads of promotion, GRAMMY-nominated artists, syndicated morning show hosts, VPs of Programming and industry business executives.

Some of 2020's "Heavy Hitter" A-list names include THEA MITCHEM, NICKI FARAG, PATTY STEELE, MICKEY GUYTON, LORI LEWIS and HEATHER LEE (just to name a few). We've tackled topics like dealing with the boys club, surviving bullying, winning the sports game, beating the odds and breaking the glass ceiling when it comes to both gender and race.

These inspiring stories renew faith in what seems to be a very challenging time in the industry for so many reasons. ALL ACCESS takes a look at 2020's "Women To Watch," which is sure to make you want to hit the ground running in 2021, no matter what your gender is.

ALL ACCESS and CHARESE FRUGE will also kick off 2021 with a very special feature of "Women To Watch," as she talks in depth with double GRAMMY-nominated artist GRACE POTTER about the challenges of 2020 and her journey to success (NET NEWS 12/14). Be on the lookout for this special edition the first week in JANUARY.

