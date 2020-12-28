Cardi B (Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

CARDI B has reportedly settled a $30 million lawsuit brought against her by former manager KLENORD "SHAFT" RAPHAEL, according to documents obtained by ALLHIPHIP.COM

Back in 2018, SHAFT filed a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit against CARDI B, claiming she broke the agreement to sign with QUALITY CONTROL. His original lawsuit claimed he helped with CARDI’s breakthrough by securing her appearance on “Love & Hip Hop” and connecting the rap star to publishers and producers who created her breakthrough hit “Bodak Yellow.”

CARDI B denied these allegations, later filing a $30 million counterclaim accusing SHAFT of signing her to a deal without her lawyer present. She claimed he breached their agreement by not providing accurate accounts of her earnings, as well as taking her earnings illegally.

SHAFT's lawsuit cost CARDI millions in royalties from ATLANTIC RECORDS. After two years, CARDI’s lawsuit has been entirely dismissed with prejudice, meaning neither party involved can bring the other back into court over this dispute. “This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney’s fees,”. Now, all of CARDI’s royalties will be properly distributed.

