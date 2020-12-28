"Lord Of The Rings" director PETER JACKSON took to YOUTUBE on MONDAY to offer a "sneaky preview" of footage from his upcoming re-edit of THE BEATLES' "Let It Be," the 1970 TV documentary, originally directed by MICHAEL LINDSAY-HOGG, most notable for their final live performance on the rooftop of APPLE headquarters on SAVILE ROW in LONDON, which brought traffic to a stop below.

The original version documented the bickering between the FAB FOUR, with JOHN and YOKO seen pulling away from the rest of the band. The new footage, from 56 hours shot for the original documentary, portrays THE BEATLES in a more jocular mood, clowning around in the studio, recording what would be their penultimate album, "Let It Be."

JACKSON is retitling the film, "THE BEATLES: Get Back," and the new footage shows them working on the title song, getting along merrily as the likes of GEORGE MARTIN, LINDA McCARTNEY and YOKO lurk in the background.

The completed film is expected to come out next year.

