VIC MICHAEL's MICHAEL RADIO COMPANY, LLC is selling Religion KNIT-A/SALT LAKE CITY and K233DV/DRAPER, UT to HI-LINE RADIO FELLOWSHIP, INC. for $200,000 ($50,000 cash, $150,000 in a promissory note). The buyer has operated KNIT under a time brokerage agreement sinve APRIL 1, 2019.

In other filings with the FCC, COMMUNITY MEDIA ASSISTANCE PROJECT is selling K244ES/CARSON, WA to THE NEXT DOOR, INC. for $1. The primary station is listed as RADIO TIERRA low power KZAS-LP/HOOD RIVER, OR.

And HERBERT R. BELL, Personal Representative of the estate of the late SHIRLEY M. BELL, has closed on the sale of Silent KRRM/ROGUE RIVER, OR to GRANTS PASS BROADCASTING CORP. for $150,000.

