2021 Inductees

In its 48th year, the RECORDING ACADEMY® adds 29 recordings of its 2021 inductees to the GRAMMY HALL OF FAME®. A committee comprising of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts recommends outstanding recordings that are over twenty-five years old to the RECORDING ACADEMY's NATIONAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES for final approval. These 29 new titles into the Hall bring the total to 1,142 recordings.

"We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of GRAMMY HALL OF FAME inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspire music makers of tomorrow," said RECORDING ACADEMY Chair/Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON, JR. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS®, which will be broadcast on SUNDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 8P (ET)/5P (PT), CBS-TV.



2021 GRAMMY HALL OF FAME Inductees

"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"

ÉDOUARD-LEON SCOTT DE MARTINVILLE

Single

BLUES BREAKERS

JOHN MAYALL with ERIC CLAPTON

Album

CANCIONES DE MI PADRE

LINDA RONSTADT

Album

"CLEAN UP WOMAN"

BETTY WRIGHT

Single

"COPENHAGEN"

FLETCHER HENDERSON AND HIS ORCHESTRA

Single

"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"

JOURNEY

Single

"FREIGHT TRAIN"

ELIZABETH COTTEN

Single

GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Album

HORSES

PATTI SMITH

Album

HOT BUTTERED SOUL

ISAAC HAYESI

Album

IN THE RIGHT PLACE

DR. JOHN

Album

LICENSED TO ILL

BEASTIE BOYS

Album

MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN

JOE COCKER

Album

MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"

THE CANNONBALL ADDERLEY QUINTET

Album

RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR

LEONARD BERNSTEIN with the PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA OF LONDON

Album

SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETS

KLISCH STRONG QUARTET

Album

SO

PETER GABRIEL

Album

"SOLITUDE"

BILLIE HOLIDAY

Single

TEN

PEARL JAM

Album

TEXAS FLOOD

STEVIE RAY VAUGHN and DOUBLE TROUBLE

Album

THE CARS

THE CARS

Album

"THE GAMBLER"

KENNY ROGERS

Single

THE LOW END THEORY

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

Album

"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"

IRMA THOMAS

Single

TRIO

DOLLY PARTON, LINDA RONSTADT, EMMYLOU HARRIS

Album

"WE ARE THE WORLD"

USA FOR AFRICA

Single

"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"

KANSAS JOE and MEMPHIS MINNIE

Single

"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"

VERNON DALHART

Single

"Y.M.C.A."

VILLAGE PEOPLE

Single

