29 Recordings Added To Grammy Hall Of Fame®
December 28, 2020 at 7:47 AM (PT)
In its 48th year, the RECORDING ACADEMY® adds 29 recordings of its 2021 inductees to the GRAMMY HALL OF FAME®. A committee comprising of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts recommends outstanding recordings that are over twenty-five years old to the RECORDING ACADEMY's NATIONAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES for final approval. These 29 new titles into the Hall bring the total to 1,142 recordings.
"We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of GRAMMY HALL OF FAME inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspire music makers of tomorrow," said RECORDING ACADEMY Chair/Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON, JR. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."
Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the RECORDING ACADEMY. The 63rd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS®, which will be broadcast on SUNDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 8P (ET)/5P (PT), CBS-TV. More information at GRAMMY.com.
2021 GRAMMY HALL OF FAME Inductees
"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"
ÉDOUARD-LEON SCOTT DE MARTINVILLE
Single
BLUES BREAKERS
JOHN MAYALL with ERIC CLAPTON
Album
CANCIONES DE MI PADRE
LINDA RONSTADT
Album
"CLEAN UP WOMAN"
BETTY WRIGHT
Single
"COPENHAGEN"
FLETCHER HENDERSON AND HIS ORCHESTRA
Single
"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"
JOURNEY
Single
"FREIGHT TRAIN"
ELIZABETH COTTEN
Single
GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
Album
HORSES
PATTI SMITH
Album
HOT BUTTERED SOUL
ISAAC HAYESI
Album
IN THE RIGHT PLACE
DR. JOHN
Album
LICENSED TO ILL
BEASTIE BOYS
Album
MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN
JOE COCKER
Album
MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"
THE CANNONBALL ADDERLEY QUINTET
Album
RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR
LEONARD BERNSTEIN with the PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA OF LONDON
Album
SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETS
KLISCH STRONG QUARTET
Album
SO
PETER GABRIEL
Album
"SOLITUDE"
BILLIE HOLIDAY
Single
TEN
PEARL JAM
Album
TEXAS FLOOD
STEVIE RAY VAUGHN and DOUBLE TROUBLE
Album
THE CARS
THE CARS
Album
"THE GAMBLER"
KENNY ROGERS
Single
THE LOW END THEORY
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST
Album
"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"
IRMA THOMAS
Single
TRIO
DOLLY PARTON, LINDA RONSTADT, EMMYLOU HARRIS
Album
"WE ARE THE WORLD"
USA FOR AFRICA
Single
"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"
KANSAS JOE and MEMPHIS MINNIE
Single
"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"
VERNON DALHART
Single
"Y.M.C.A."
VILLAGE PEOPLE
Single