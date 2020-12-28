Beyonce (Photo: DFree, 2013 Grammy Awards)

GRAMMY Award winning artist Beyonce announced over the weekend the extension of her BEYGOOD IMPACT FUND which will grant $5000 to 100 recipients who are facing foreclosures or evictions due to job loss, illness and other challenges caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The BEYGOOD IMPACT FUND has already given $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses who were affected by the virus.

The online application process will begin on JANUARY 7th, with grants dispersed later that month. BEYGOOD says a second round will open in FEBRUARY.

