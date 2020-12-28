WOGT

After flipping to all-CHRISTMAS in early NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/6), CUMULUS Country WOGT (NASH ICON)/CHATTANOOGA returned to the Country format and re-branded as NEW COUNTRY 107.9 YESTERDAY (12/28).

It joins a growing list of CUMULUS Country stations which have shifted away from the company’s formerly national “NASH” and “NASH ICON” branding in recent months. They include WDRQ/DETROIT; WFYR/PEORIA, IL; WNNF/CINCINNATI; WXBM/PENSACOLA, FL; KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX; KATC/COLORADO SPRINGS; and, most recently, WKDF/NASHVILLE.

