A SHOCKER indeed! MIKE ROSSI has exited the PD/midday post at FOREVER MEDIA Hot AC WSTW/WILMINGTON, DE. ROSSI was one month short of celebrating his 29th anniversary as a full time jock at the heritage station, with 4-1/2 years prior to that covering part time and fill-in roles.

He was the PD for the past nine years, on the heels of a lengthy run as Music Director.

ROSSI tells ALL ACCESS, "I'm proud to have been a part of this amazing brand, both as a programmer and air talent. There have been many incredible broadcasters in this building over the years, and it's been an honor to have been part of so many of the successes."

Reach ROSSI at shwow917@gmail.com.

