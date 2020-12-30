$405,000 Raised

Over $405,000 was raised during the “LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL RADIOTHON” DECEMBER 17th 6a-7p (CT) live broadcast on IHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) and Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE)/CHICAGO. The funds will go to support the patients and families at ANN & ROBERT H. LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL of CHICAGO, one of the top children's hospitals in the nation, providing pediatric care, cutting-edge treatments, and advanced research.

IHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO on-air personalities MELISSA FORMAN, ROBIN ROCK, MICK LEE, DELILAH, ANGI TAYLOR, WALT FLAKUS, and KLINGER, encouraged listeners to call or donate online. The RADIOTHON received support from CHICAGOLAND sponsors, DUNKIN', HOME RUN INN PIZZA, NOW, BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ILLINOIS, COMED, JEWEL-OSCO, C.H. ROBINSON, CDW, and CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY.

Commented iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO President MATT SCARANO, “Thank you, CHICAGO! I am so proud of our IHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO team, listeners, advertisers, and the CHICAGOLAND community for stepping up during this very critical time to support LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. This donation will provide life-changing support for so many patients and families in our local community and beyond.”

Added LURIE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL President/CEO DR. TOM SHANLEY “We are humbled and gratified to see such strong community support for LURIE CHILDREN’S through the RADIOTHON. We are grateful to IHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO and all their listeners for helping us to create healthier futures for CHICAGO’s children.”

