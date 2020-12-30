Kam Chronicles

Urban Alternative KTSU (90.9-FM The Vibe)/HOUSTON has announced the addition of social media maven KAM CHRONICLES to "Mornings With Rob G The General." The show airs weekdays from 6a to 9a (CT).

CHRONICLES' segment, titled ‘What Is You Doin’?’ will air each hour and explores everything from fashion, to gossip, current events and celebrity news.

"The Vibe" launched in FALL 2020, introducing the evolving sound at KTSU on the 90.9FM dial MONDAY through SATURDAY from 8p to 5a and 24 hours/day online. The multifaceted music channel features chart-topping music, rising local and national artists, live and virtual performances and events, thoughtful programming, community outreach, engaging podcasts, an urban news perspective and some of HOUSTON’s premiere DJs and personalities.

