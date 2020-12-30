On FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP Hot AC KPLZ (101.5 SANTA - FM), News Radio KOMO (AM 1000/FM 97.7) and Talk Radio KVI (570 KVI)/SEATTLE, along with their sister stations, KOMO TV and UNIVISION SEATTLE, held their annual toy drive benefitting THE SALVATION ARMY. The campaign raised more than $104,000 and generated over 6,000 toys. Toys and cash donations will be used by THE SALVATION ARMY to help local families in need this holiday season.



The toy drive collected toys and cash donations from the community at various FRED MEYER stores and online through the stations’ web sites. The audiences were also encouraged to donate through a virtual phone bank that was open from 6a – 7p. Station talent, advertisers and volunteers manned the phones from remote locations.



CHAD CONKLIN, VP/GM of SINCLAIR in SEATTLE, said, “I’m always amazed at the generosity of our viewers and listeners. They always step up in times of need. We are grateful for our partnership with THE SALVATION ARMY and the work they do. As the only live and local TV and radio company in SEATTLE, it is rewarding to see the positive impact we can make in our community.”



Captain JONATHAN HARVEY, Divisional Secretary for THE SALVATION ARMY in the NORTHWEST, added, “More families are needing assistance from THE SALVATION ARMY this year because of loss of jobs or reduced work hours. Thanks to SINCLAIR and the annual toy drive, we are able to meet increased needs in our community. The holidays will be a bit brighter for many local families this season.”

THE SALVATION ARMY will distribute toys and food boxes to local families this year through the organization’s “ANGEL TREE program. throughout Western WA (SEATTLE-TACOMA media market), parents and guardians registered approximately 15,000 children and teens to receive gifts this season. Gift bags have been assembled based on the children’s wish lists. Every family will also receive a food box and grocery card, so they enjoy a special meal during the holidays.

