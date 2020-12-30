Beck (Photo: Maine Public)

CHARLES BECK is retiring after 40 years with MAINE PUBLIC, the state's public radio and TV network. BECK, currently VP/Radio and Television Content, announced his plans to retire effective in JANUARY.

BECK joined the company's predecessor (prior to the 1992 merger of the original MAINE PUBLIC BROADCASTING NETWORK and PBS affiliate WCBB-TV/AUGUSTA, ME to form the present-day operation) in 1980 as a part-time Classical show host and reporter and hosted and produced several shows before taking a leave of absence to get a master's degree and returning to the company in management.

