URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Inspirational WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA has tapped KRYSTAL LEE for middays. Most recently, she co-hosted URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA's syndicated weekday Inspirational program, "THE WILLIE MOORE JR. SHOW."

Her start date is MONDAY JANUARY 4th. She is replacing longtime employee KD BOWE, who is leaving full time radio to pursue other business ventures.

LEE said, “I’ve had an amazing five years on THE WILLIE MOORE JR. SHOW, and I’m so grateful to DEREK HARPER and TIM DAVIES for believing in my talent. KD BOWE has been a staple on PRAISE 102.5 and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to speak to the hearts of PRAISE 102.5 listeners.”

OM HARPER DEREK added, "KRYSTAL LEE is a talent that our audience already has plenty of love for due to her work on THE WILLIE MOORE Jr. SHOW. We look forward to writing a new chapter in both her growth as a media brand and in PRAISE as the most influential Inspiration station in the country."

