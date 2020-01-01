Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for DECEMBER 21-27 showed downloads down 12% from the previous week and up 31% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from DECEMBER 23, 2019 to DECEMBER 27, 2020 was +17% for Arts, +16% for Business, +44% for Comedy, -13% for Education, +1% for History, +63% for News, +24% for Science, +8% for Society & Culture, +22% for Sports, and +44% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -7% for Arts, -10% for Business, -10% for Comedy, 0% for Education, +8% for History, -18% for News, -8% for Science, -5% for Society & Culture, -20% for Sports, and -1% for True Crime.

