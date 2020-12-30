Dayton Kane

Former CUMULUS/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI OM DAYTON KANE has picked up part-time work at GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277V/MILWAUKEE on SATURDAY mornings. Starting in mid-JANUARY, KANE will host the "FIX IT SHOW" from 7-9a and the "FOX WORLD TRAVEL SHOW" from 9-10a on SATURDAYS.

KANE spent nearly four years with CUMULUS MEDIA in APPLETON-OSHKOSH and GREEN BAY. He left APPLETON-OSHKOSH, where he was also PD of Country WPKR (99.5 NASH FM) and Alternative WWWX (96.9 THE FOX) at the end of AUGUST to relocate to MILWAUKEE (NET NEWS 6/17). Prior to CUMULUS/GREEN BAY, KANE worked at SCRIPPS Country WKTI/MILWAUKEE.

KANE is currently exploring full-time opportunities. Reach out to him at kanekoncepts@sbcglobal.net.

« see more Net News