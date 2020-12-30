New Year's Eve Virtual Concert

Country music group ALABAMA is teaming up with CAMPING WORLD for a free, virtual concert on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31st at 8p (CT). The NEW YEAR'S EVE performance is one of several special performances to be featured by CAMPING WORLD's "The Ultimate RV Show - National Tour." The weekly livestream performance series is hosted by nationally syndicated radio personality SHAWN PARR. Stream the ALABAMA show here.

“What better way to start the new year than to have a free concert on NEW YEAR'S EVE for our fans around the world," said the trio's JEFF COOK, TEDDY GENTRY and RANDY OWEN in a joint statement. "We are pleased that [CAMPING WORLD CEO] MARCUS LEMONIS and our friends at CAMPING WORLD are presenting this special performance from NASHVILLE, TN. We cannot wait to get back on tour soon, and want to see you in person. Sit back, relax, crank up the sound and 'Roll On' into 2021. Wishing you a very happy New Year.”

