Launches Tonight

Former ART BELL and JOHN B. WELLS producer DAVID RUBINI has exited "MIDNIGHT IN THE DESERT" and DARK MATTER DIGITAL NETWORK to launch his own streaming audio channel and subscription service under the "CONSPIRACY RADIO NETWORK" (CRN) banner. RUBINI will host "DAVID RUBINI AFTER MIDNIGHT AM" on alternating days 1-5a (ET) with best-ofs on other days. The channel officially launches on FRIDAY (1/1) at 1a (ET).

RUBINI is being joined by some other ART BELL alumni, including news anchor LEO ASHCROFT and narrator ROSS MITCHELL, with another former BELL producer, DR. JOHN ILLIAS, as Associate Producer and host of "DR. J RADIO LIVE." MICHAEL DECON will serve as Engineer and host of his own weekly show, and BLAKE WALLEY and JOSHUA CHAIRES will also be serving as Associate Producers. Other hosts on the channel will be conspiracy theorists including flat earthers MATTHEW "MATH POWERLAND" BOYLAND and BEN "RUSSIANVIDS" LIASHENKO, as well as RUSSELL "JORDAN MAXWELL" PINE and Dr. RICHARD ALAN MILLER. RUBINI promises that, "Unlike what we did with ART, we will get political at CRN, that's for sure."

The channel is offering subscriptions in several tiers ranging from $5 to $25/month beginning TODAY (12/31).

