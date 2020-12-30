Bought By Amazon

AMAZON has announced the acquisition of podcast producer WONDERY for an undisclosed price. Previous reports put the price at about $300 million (NET NEWS 12/2). WONDERY will be part of AMAZON's AMAZON MUSIC division.

The official announcement of the deal does not indicate many details but notes that "nothing will change for listeners, and they’ll continue to be able to access WONDERY podcasts through a variety of providers. With AMAZON MUSIC, WONDERY will be able to provide even more high-quality, innovative content and continue their mission of bringing a world of entertainment and knowledge to their audiences, wherever they listen."

WONDERY, one of the largest and most prominent podcast production companies known for shows like "DR. DEATH," "BUSINESS WARS," and "THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR," was founded by former FOX executive HERNAN LOPEZ in 2016.

