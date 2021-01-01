Alt2k 92-7's Year End Special

WITHERS BROADCASTING Alternative WVZA (ALT2K 92-7)/MARION-CARBONDALE, IL will host a special year in review show, "2020 IN HINDSIGHT SHOW," on NEW YEAR'S EVE at 5p (CT). The ALT2K crew (MURPH, STELLA, SPARKY, and NEW GUY BRADY) will reflect on the insanity of the past year, including the most common NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS of 2020, how the world made it through the quarantine, and a whole lot more.

ALT2K 92-7 PD GAVIN "MURPH" MURPHY said, "The 2020 IN HINDSIGHT SHOW isn't going to be a downer, though; interspersed throughout our reflections on the past year, we'll listen to our personal favorites from Alternative radio for the year, and play listener submissions of songs that describe the year they've had everything from "Lost In Yesterday" to "Disaster Party."

2020 IN HINDSIGHT will air TONIGHT at 5p and rebroadcast on NEW YEAR'S DAY at 11a.

