Sold

LARRY PATRICK, the receiver appointed to sell three stations lost by ED STOLZ's SILVER STATE BROADCASTING LLC, GOLDEN STATE BROADCASTING LLC and MAJOR MARKET RADIO LLC in a court action over unpaid music royalties, has sold the stations, Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, CA, and Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, to religious broadcaster VCY AMERICA, INC. for $6 million.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO SHARON FOUNDATION is selling W236AF/BURLINGTON, NJ to RITMO BROADCASTING, INC. for $300,000. The translator has a construction permit to move to 98.5 FM in TRENTON and will be fed RITMO's Spanish Hits format by an HD multicast channel of WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA,

STAs were requested by PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION (WESA/PITTSBURGH, reduced power due to water damage to its transmitter) and RADIO BORINQUEN, INC. (WBQN-A/BARCELONETA-MANATI, PR, temporary long-wire antenna while station relocates to new site).

And AF GROUP, LLC has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for K278CK/HONDO, TX while it moves to a new transmitter site.

« see more Net News