Ryan

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGIR-A/MANCHESTER, NH and News-Talk WQSO (NEWSRADIO 96.7)/PORTSMOUTH, NH morning show "NEW HAMPSHIRE TODAY" has a new host to replace JACK HEATH, who left the stations in OCTOBER, as veteran host and former NEW HAMPSHIRE FAMILY RADIO News-Talk WKXL-A-W280EC (NEW HAMPSHIRE TALK RADIO)/CONCORD, NH GM/morning host CHRIS RYAN is slated to take over the show. RYAN is also a contributor to NBCUNIVERSAL's NEW ENGLAND CABLE NEWS and was the voice of minor league hockey's MANCHESTER MONARCHS in 2006-15.

Market Pres. JOE GRAHAM said, “It was of utmost importance that the new host of NH TODAY would be a person of integrity and character, someone who would hold themselves to the highest professional standards. We are thrilled that CHRIS will be joining our iHEART NH team!”



SVP/Programming TIM MOORE said, “As the premier News/Talk network in the state, we are confident that CHRIS has the talent, drive and the work ethic to keep our stations #1 for news and information throughout NEW HAMPSHIRE!”

« see more Net News