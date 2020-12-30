John 'Ecstasy' Fletcher

JOHN "ECSTASY" FLETCHER, co-founder of the Hip Hop group WHODINI has died at age 56. His daughter, JONELLE FLETCHER confirmed in a statement he passed away on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23rd in ATLANTA.

JOHN's brother, DOUGLAS FLETCHER told TMZ he was healthy, athletic and regularly went to the gym and his death was unexpected. No cause of death is known at this time.

TMZ also reported JOHN's family says he was awake WEDNESDAY morning and talking to people, but all of a sudden he just stopped breathing. Everyone is in shock.

In the mid-1980s, WHODINI was made up initially of FLETCHER (ECSTASY) and JALIL HUTCHINS, who were later joined by D.J. GRANDMASTER DEE (DREW CARTER). They released a string of hits, including “Friends,” “Freaks Come Out at Night” and “One Love.” FLETCHER was the group’s outsize character and most vivid rapper.

FLETCHER told THE LA TIMES in 1987, “I can’t sing. But I heard somebody rap one day and I said to myself, ‘I can do that.’ I rap in pitch. I try to be unique. I have my own style.”

