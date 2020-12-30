Coming Monday

SIGNAL MEDIA Sports KABZ (103.7 THE BUZZ)/LITTLE ROCK is getting a companion station with the pending flip of Country sister KHLR (106.7 THE RIDE) to KBZU (106.7 BUZ2) on MONDAY (1/4). KHLR had recently let its air staff go.

Crosstown FOX affiliate KLRT-TV (FOX 16) reports that BUZ2 will air ESPN RADIO in most dayparts with some local programming for evenings and weekends.

