Alto Reed (Photo: Nico Toutenhoofd)

ALTO REED, the longtime saxophonist for BOB SEGER's SILVER BULLET BAND, died WEDNESDAY morning of colon cancer. He was 72 years-old.

REED, born THOMAS CARTMELL in DETROIT, was an original SILVER BULLET MEMBER, enlisted by SEGER in 1974. Along with bassist CHRIS CAMPBELL, he was the group's longest-serving player, touring with SEGER and SILVER BULLET BAND through late 2019.

SEGER said in a statement, "I loved him like a brother. I may have been the leader, but he was our rock star. He was the audience favorite, hands down. He was bold and worldly. I learned so much from the guy. And he was a great ambassador to the fans. He took time for everybody, any picture, anywhere. I can't say enough good things about him."

REED's final hometown show with the SILVER BULLET BAND was JUNE 21st, 2019, at a sold-out DTE ENERGY MUSIC THEATRE, as SEGER wrapped up a six-show stand at the former PINE KNOB.

