Big Rick In The Morning Talks To Rascal Flatt's Gary Levox

REISING RADIO PARTNERS, INC Country WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3)/FRANKLIN, IN morning host BIG RICK (RICK DANIELS) spoke to RASCAL FLATTS frontman GARY LEVOX on WEDNESDAY (12/30) about the NASHVILLE bombing and the singer's controversial tweet following the incident.

Days following the CHRISTMAS day explosion, LEVOX, raised eyebrows when he posted a conspiracy theory that circulated online, questioning whether the bombing was actually a "missile attack" that was intended to halt AT&T from auditing voting machines. In his since-deleted post, LEVOX shared screenshots from a video that pushed this theory. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "NASHVILLE missile attack. The RV is in left circle. The circle on right is the impact site! Hmmmmm???? It will b [sic] interesting to see what cover up happens with this crap! Let's see what they come up with. What are your thoughts?"

In WEDNESDAY's interview, LEVOX spoke to BIG RICK, who had called him out about his controversial post. During the interview, LEVOX insisted he was simply "asking questions" rather than jumping to his own conclusions.

Since then, the interview and story have been picked up by international news and entertainment outlets, including FOX NEWS, TASTE OF COUNTRY, ET CANADA and more. To hear the full interview click here.

