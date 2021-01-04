The George Jones

Two NASHVILLE entertainment destinations with strong ties to the Country music industry have checked in with reports following the CHRISTMAS Day bombing that happened adjacent to their location on the city’s SECOND AVENUE (NET NEWS 12/29).

Museum THE GEORGE JONES, which houses a collection of memorabilia from the late Country superstar, posted on FACEBOOK, “We are happy to report the damages to our building were mostly cosmetic. Windows and doors will need to be repaired, and the front of the building took a toll. The museum is intact. Still a road before a reopen, but wanted to let you all know.”

Meanwhile, COLIN REED, CEO of WILDHORSE SALOON owner RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, said the nightclub also suffered only minor damage in the explosion, although company representatives have not yet been able to get to the building to fully assess the situation.

In an interview with the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL, REED also spoke about the pandemic, the tornado that hit NASHVILLE earlier this year, and the bombing, and said, “If someone could’ve told me in JANUARY or FEBRUARY, when we were set up as a company to have the very best year we’ve ever had, that by the end of the year, all of your businesses would’ve been closed and you’d have a bombing in downtown NASHVILLE, I would’ve said you’re crazy. This has been an unprecedented year for our company, our people, our community and the state of TENNESSEE.” He also expressed optimism for a strong recovery in 2021 and beyond.

