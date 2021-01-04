Barry And Dolly Collaborate On 'Words'

Music Icons BARRY GIBB and DOLLY PARTON released a special version of the BEE GEES' hit "Words" on NEW YEARS DAY. “Words” is the third and final song unveiled from GIBB’s anticipated new album, "GREENFIELDS: THE GIBB BROTHERS SONGBOOK, VOL. 1," which will be released on FRIDAY, JANUARY 8 on CAPITOL RECORDS.

The album was produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer DAVE COBB, and is reported to be GIBB's longtime dream of working with some of the Country artists he admires the most. In addition to PARTON, the album features collaborations with ALISON KRAUSS, BRANDI CARLILE, GILLIAN WELCH and DAVID RAWLINGS, JASON ISBELL, JAY BUCHANAN, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, SHERYL CROW and TOMMY EMMANUEL.

In addition to the new album, GIBB is the subject of an acclaimed new documentary, "THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART," directed by FRANK MARSHALL. It's out now on HBO MAX.

To listen/share "Words" with PARTON click here. For the official album trailer, click here.

