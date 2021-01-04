Carter

Former CUMULUS Top 40 WAOA (107.1 WA1A)/MELBOURNE, FL morning host CHEREE CARTER is suing CUMULUS BROADCASTING, LLC, alleging sex and gender disctimination.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of FLORIDA on DECEMBER 29th, alleges that CARTER, who first co-hosted mornings with TIMMY VEE in 2014 and then hosted the show solo for six months was paired in 2015 with TONY ZAZZA; she signed a three-year contract in 2016 and alleges that when she told ZAZZA and management that she was pregnant in MARCH 2017, ZAZZA told her to get an abortion, expressing concern about how the pregnancy would affect the show's move into syndication, and then "intentionally made (CARTER's) work difficult," including on-air games forcing her to "eat things that could be considered harmful during pregnancy."

CARTER also alleges that weekly "coaching calls" from talent coach JIMMY STEELE were "a method to 'pick on' and 'beat (her) up,'" with one call on which she disclosed that ZAZZA had withheld show sheets and social media passwords allegedly resulting in ZAZZA shouting at her and "invad(ing) (her) personal space," with management failing to discipline him for the incident and instead disciplining CARTER for "excessive social media use." She was fired in 2019.

