KGSR (93.3)/Austin Re-Positioning As 'Lucy 93.3'
January 4, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (93.3)/AUSTIN will adopt the new positioner LUCY 93.3, which is sort of a local take off on President LYNDON BAINES JOHNSON's daughter LUCI. who grew up in AUSTIN, only spelled LUCY.
The music stays the same, but there is a new identity to give it more of a hook with the audience and partners with their sister Classic Hits station BOB-FM and which will be sold together as BOB & LUCY.
Check it out at www.lucy933.com.