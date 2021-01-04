WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (93.3)/AUSTIN will adopt the new positioner LUCY 93.3, which is sort of a local take off on President LYNDON BAINES JOHNSON's daughter LUCI. who grew up in AUSTIN, only spelled LUCY.

The music stays the same, but there is a new identity to give it more of a hook with the audience and partners with their sister Classic Hits station BOB-FM and which will be sold together as BOB & LUCY.

Check it out at www.lucy933.com.

