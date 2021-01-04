Chad Stuart On Batman, 1966 (ABC TV/Time Warner)

ALL ACCESS has learned that CHAD STUART of the BRITISH Duo CHAD AND JEREMY has died of pneumonia at age 79. His sister BETH STUART confirmed he died SUNDAY at his home in HAILEY, ID.

CHAD AND JEREMY had 7 total Top 40 hits, including "A Summer Song," "Willow Weep For Me," and "Before And After," all love songs, between 1964 and 1966.

CHAD & JEREMY capitalized on the BRITISH INVASION phenomenon. As their fame took off, close on the heels of BEATLEMANIA, alongside other BRITISH bands like HERMAN’S HERMITS and a fellow duo, PETER AND GORDON, CHAD AND JEREMY found themselves on shows like BATMAN, THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW, and other popular TV series.

